Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests!

Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in Clerestory, starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $15. This is not a kid-friendly show.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Community Room will be the site of an acoustic open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 7, the month's First Friday, will open the halls of the factory for anyone to explore. Check out the Graphite Gang show in Gallery 1307, visit the various businesses housed within the Factory, and stop by the Community Room between 8 and 10 p.m. for the return of the B!tch Tones!

St. Nell's comedy double-header will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, followed by a spoken word/poetry show on Oct. 20.

Closing out the month, on Oct. 27 the Second Hand Band will host an open blues jam. Bring along your gear and sit in with some of our area's finest blues musicians or just chill and enjoy the tunes.

Art will be on display all October long at Buzzsaw Coffee. The work of the month's featured local artist will display along the walls of the cafe.

A new business—The Selfie Lounge—recently opened at the Pajama Factory. The Lounge offers a variety of selfie cubicles with a range of backgrounds. The grand opening is Oct. 8.

