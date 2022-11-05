Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Center is planning two major art exhibits this December and January: Survivors' Stories and A Gathering of Glass.

Survivors' Stories will depict human trafficking survivors' personal stories, while A Gathering of Glass will focus on Wellsboro's history of Christmas ornament manufacturing.

Survivors' Stories - Artists wanted

The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is seeking artists to collaborate on this project. Teaming up with Rewritten of Tioga County, artists will be asked to create an interpretation of one of 13 human trafficking survivors' stories.

All mediums are welcome including painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, fiber arts, dance, and digital art.

The exhibit will go on display in Jan. 2023. Interested artists must contact Ashley Wilson at rewrittenusa@gmail.com by Nov. 13 to participate.

An information session for artists will be held on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Gmeiner Center.

Additional information is available in the video below:

A Gathering of Glass

Wellsboro has a rich history of glassmaking and is renowned for its Christmas ornaments. The Gmeiner Center will proudly display "A Gathering of Glass" in its atrium and main gallery this December, featuring 100 years of local glassmaking history.

Hundreds of items from the Wellsboro Glass Historical Association's collection will be on display. The items were produced in the Corning/GTE/Osram/Sylvania factory in Wellsboro.

Three Christmas trees will feature different eras of Shiny Brite and Corning ornaments. In addition to glass ornaments, the exhibit will have historical objects like a gaffer's pole that was retrieved from the creek next to the factory, and information about the science, engineering, and inventions from the factory that revolutionized the glass industry.

A Gathering of Glass will open on Friday, Dec. 2 at noon and will be on display until Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

During Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in addition to the exhibit in the galleries, there will be vendors in the studio.

Featured vendors include Mary Wise with her beautiful painted Christmas ornaments; Mark Luminella's handmade wooden items; baked goods from Dobson's Sips and Sweets; and a wine tasting with Shutter Homestead Winery. Warm up, see the exhibit, and browse the vendors!

Wellsboro High School's Culinary Arts students will provide light refreshments during a free reception on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 - 8 p.m. The reception will celebrate former employees of the glass factory. Locals who worked at or had family members who worked at the factory are encouraged to attend.

During the reception, members of the Wellsboro Glass Historical Association will discuss the historic glass collection and their vision of a future museum to house the collection and Wellsboro's revolutionary glass ribbon machines.

During Christmas on Main Street weekend, local artist Greg Hoke will demonstrate lampworking - the art of shaping glass over an open flame. Greg will be present from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as long as the weather is amenable. Mr. Hoke will have glass snowmen, ornaments, and some special surprise items for sale.

Greg has a strong connection to Wellsboro’s glassmaking history, since his mother and step-father both worked at the glass factory.

The Gmeiner Center is located at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is always free. The Center will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.

The glass exhibit is appropriate for all ages, but children should be closely monitored because the objects on display are fragile.

