Williamsport, Pa. — A number of comedians will gather in Williamsport this October for a stand up comedy night at the Pajama Factory.

St. Nell’s, a humor writing residency based out of Williamsport, presents: The Plus-Ones, a Night of Standup Comedy, hosted by New Yorker cartoonist and St. Nell’s owner/operator Emily Flake.

The show will feature national comics Josh Gondelman (Last Week Tonight, Desus and Mero), Gastor Almonte (Comedy Central, VICE), and Calvin Cato (SF Sketchfest, Netflix), and local favorites Billy Kelly (This Is A Family Show) and Rasheed Wesley (Turnpike Festival)

Find tickets online at eventbrite.

JOSH GONDELMAN

Josh Gondelman is a writer and comedian who incubated in Boston before moving to New York City, where he currently lives and most recently worked as the head writer and an executive producer for Desus & Mero on Showtime.

Previously, he spent five years at Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, first as a web producer and then as a staff writer where he earned four Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and three WGA Awards. His debut standup special People Pleaser is available to stream now. In 2016, Josh made his late night standup debut onConan (TBS), and he has also performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) and The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS).

More info at www.joshgondelman.com

GASTOR ALMONTE

Gastor Almonte is a comedian and storyteller from Brooklyn, NY (East New York specifically.) He has twice appeared on Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happen, Comedy Central’s Featuring, Vice Live, and the PBS featured Stories From The Stage.

His appearance on Stories From The Stage won the 2020 Webby People’s Voice award for Best Individual Performance. Timeout Magazine named him “One of your new comedy obsessions.”

His debut album, Immigrant Made, debut at #1 on the iTunes Comedy, Google Play Comedy and Amazon Music Comedy charts. His self-funded independent special, “Immigrant Made”, can be seen on Amazon Prime.

He is a producer and board member of the science-storytelling non-profit Story Collider. He is also the producer and co-host of the topical news comedy podcast, The War Report, with co-host Shalewa Sharpe.

Currently, Gastor can be seen touring the country and workshoping his one-man show, The Sugar.

More information at www.gastoralmonte.com

CALVIN CATO

Calvin S. Cato got his comedic start with the Wesleyan University stand-up comedy troupe Punchline and then transferred his unique brand of humor to New York City in 2006.

He has performed all across the United States and has even crossed the border into Canada. His television appearances include the Game Show Network, Oxygen’s My Crazy Love, National Geographic’s Brain Games, and an unaired pilot for Vice Media called Emergency Black Meeting.

In 2017, Calvin was named one of Time Out New York’s Queer Comics of Color to Watch Out For. His comedy has been featured in numerous festivals including San Francisco Sketchfest, Austin’s Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Pride, Gotham Storytelling Festival, FlameCon, and the Women in Comedy Festival. In addition, you may have heard him overshare on popular podcasts including Keith and The Girl, The Beige Philip Show, RISK!, Guys We F*cked, Las Culturistas, Tinder Tales or the video game themed podcast he co-produced called the Playable Characters Podcast (featured in AV Club and Splitsider).

Most recently, Calvin was published in Kweendom, an anthology of essays by queer comedians and entertainers. Published in early 2021, the book is available on Amazon and other online book retailers.

More information at www.calvincato.com

BILLY KELLY

Billy is a Grammy-nominated family (read: clean) entertainer who also performs for grown-ups (with cusswords). Over the course of his career he has opened for President Barack Obama, duetted with Davy Jones of The Monkees, and created a family-friendly stand-up comedy album for Audible. His Audible Original, This Is a Family Show! is a stand-up comedy experience that parents and kids can enjoy together. Featuring a live 1-hour stand up comedy show and 14 studio recorded songs, This Is a Family Show! is truly fun for the whole family.

More information at www.thebillykellyshow.com

RASHEED WESLEY

Hailing from Chester, PA, comedian Rasheed Wesley Jr began his comedy career as part of Millersville University’s Improv Molotov comedy troupe while earning his degree in English and Journalism. After graduating in 2017, he began standup comedy, working out of the Williamsport, PA comedy scene.

Since then, he has performed all along the east coast as well as regular spots at Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club in New York City. Outside of club spots, he has performed with the likes of Amy Miller, Chris Thayer, Zach Hammond, Mike Britt, and more.

Rasheed has also had the privilege of performing at numerous comedy festivals, including Big Apple Comedy Fest, NY Underground Comedy Festival, 5thBorough Comedy Festival, as well as placing first at SpiteFest 2021. Most recently, he has been accepted to the Turnpike Comedy Festival and the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival.

Now after filming and recording his debut special and album, Sheed’s Perfect Day, in the Summer of 2022, he looks forward to spreading more laughs throughout the country.

EMILY FLAKE

Emily Flake is a cartoonist for the New Yorker, a writer, illustrator, and performer. Besides the New Yorker, her cartoons, humor pieces, and essays have appeared in McSweeney’s, the New York Times, New York Magazine, the Nib, and many, many others. She is the author of several books, most recently That Was Awkward: the Art and Etiquette of the Awkward Hug (Viking, 2019).

She performs on stages in NYC and beyond, and created Shitshow!, a parenting-themed comedy showcase with NPR’s Ophira Eisenberg, and NIGHTMARES, an interview show about bad dreams. She is also the proprietress of St. Nell’s Humor Writing Residency for Ladies, a writing residency for women and non-binary people working in any comedic discipline in Williamsport. She makes her home in Brooklyn, but is in Williamsport as often as she possibly can be.

More information at www.emilyflake.com and www.stnells.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.