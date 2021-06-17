Bloomsburg, Pa. - Each year, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau hosts a Covered Bridge Photo Contest in which the winning photo is featured on a collectible Covered Bridge Puzzle.

This year's puzzle will be released in the fall as the 11th installment in the limited edition series and will feature the Wanich Bridge for the very first time.

Margie Hunsinger’s snapshot of the Wanich Bridge in Columbia County was selected as this year’s overall winner. Margie has been an avid amateur photographer for many years.

A member of the Susquehanna Women's Imaging Society, she is rarely without her camera. She loves learning about and trying any type of photography. Her favorite scenes are landscapes and she is always on the lookout for interesting locations. Margie is also the 2015 Covered Bridge photo contest winner. She lives in rural Columbia County with her husband Sam.

Several other photographers were recognized in this year’s contest with an honorable mention designation: Ben Prepelka (photos featuring Snyder Covered Bridge & Johnson Covered Bridge), Anthony Berard Jr. (Johnson Covered Bridge), Kaylee Steinruck (Josiah Hess Covered Bridge), Timothy Dennis (Kramer Covered Bridge), and Carol Busada (Josiah Hess Covered Bridge).

The Visitors Bureau would like to thank everyone who submitted photos to the contest, as a record total of 99 images were received for consideration this year.

The Visitors Bureau is now taking pre-orders for the 2021 Wanich Covered Bridge puzzles – cost is $15, tax included. Puzzles are 500 pieces and supplies are limited.

Individuals interested in pre-ordering a puzzle can fill out an order form online. No payment will be taken at the time of pre-order. When puzzles arrive, those on the pre-order list will be contacted directly to arrange pickup or shipping plans.

A donation of $2 from every puzzle sold will be made by the Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association to go toward restoration and preservation of local covered bridge treasures.

The Association restores, preserves, and advocates for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes. Their purpose is simple: they recognize the historic importance of the covered bridges as a public treasure to be available to, and be enjoyed by, the public.

This non-profit association protects the area’s covered bridges not only for today, but also for future generations.