Williamsport, Pa. – This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., live at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport native and Uptown Music Collective Gabe Stillman is visiting home with his hard-stompin' blues trio. Accompanying the trio for the "Closer to Home" concert will be the great Billy Price.

The Gabe Stillman Band landed in the final 8 of the 35th Annual International Blues Challenge in Mephis and was honored with the esteemed Gibson Guitar Award. Since these accomplishments, the band has been focused on extending the reach and bring their hard stompin' blues all around the U.S., and eventually, the world.

Based in Williamsport, Gabe formed the band in 2015 after graduating from Boston's Berklee College of Music. His first self-produced, five-track release, "The Grind," received wide acclaim, and his second release, "Flying High," is backed by the legendary Nighthawks. "Flying High" is available on most streaming services and digital outlets.

While not on stage, Gabe is busy writing and planning his first full release, which is expected some time around June.

Gabe has performed with Toronzo Cannon, Roomful of Blues, Craig Thatcher, George Thorogood, and The Destroyers. He has played Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago, Tall City Blues Festival in Texas, the Sellersville Theater in Pennsylvania, the Chenango Blues Festival in New York, the Heritage Music Festival in West Virginia, the Billtown Blues Festival, Lancaster Roots and Blues Festival, and Briggs Farm Blues Festival. His band has toured in Florida, the mid-west, and the southern United States.

Special guest Billy Price is a resident of Pittsburgh but has many adoring fans in our area. He is a 2016 Blues Music Award winner and two-time 2020 nominee who is no stranger to the Williamsport area. The energetic team-up of the Gabe Stillman Band and Billy Price will make for a hard-stompin' night that you won't want to miss!

Tickets are on sale at the Community Arts Center website or on Gabe Stillman's website.