Gallagher Township, Pa. – Not much remains of Clinton County's Irish Settlement, except for a few remnants of foundations. However, this area is an important piece of the history of Clinton county. "The Irish were one of the groups that settled and created this area," said Clinton County historian and author, Lou Bernard.

The Irish Settlement was located in what is present-day Gallagher Township. It was situated between Queen's and Plum runs, according to the Clinton County Genealogical Society website.

The Irish Settlement was started in the early 1830s by five Irish men: John Thomas Lovett, George Lovett, Andrew Nolan, John Hennessey, and Michael Welsh.

These men, like others who eventually came to the settlement, arrived in Lock Haven in the early part of the century to work on the West Branch Division of the Pennsylvania Canal. The canal, which was completed by the 1830s, ran from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, according to the Irish America website.

"Irish immigrants were instrumental in building the canals, and later the railroads," Bernard said.

The men who worked for the canal’s West Branch were indentured servants for the canal company. The company fed and housed them, but abandoned them once the canal was completed, according to the Clinton County Historic Site Survey, by Jean May and Lisa Bender.

Some of the men returned to Ireland, but a few married local Irish girls and settled in Clinton County in hopes that they could farm potatoes like they did in Ireland. The quest for farmable land and open space led five men to 10 miles north of Lock Haven in an isolated area that had uncleared forest.

The five settlers and their families each had their own plot of land. Hennessey was possibly the first land owner, according to May and Bender's historic survey. Brothers John and George Lovett owned adjoining land. Several generations of John Lovett's family owned the land through at least the 1980s.

The area in which they settled was not an easy area to live. It was isolated with lots of uncleared forest land which was far from the nearest road. Chatham’s Run was close, but the nearest mill was several miles away. The early settlers had to carry their grain on their backs as they walked to the mill.

"At the time that settlement was formed, there was not a road within five miles, and not even a tree had been cut on the land taken by them," according a township history section on the Clinton County Genealogical Society website. "The howls of the wolf, the scream of the panther and the cry of the ferocious wild cat disturbed the midnight slumber of the sturdy settlers. Wild animals were very numerous, while herds of deer could be seen at one time, and panthers and bears would boldly carry off domestic animals in open daylight."

As time went on, the more Irish families joined the original five settlers at the Irish settlement. Children married within the settlement. Other family names in the settlement included Relahan, Cree, Nangle or Naugle, Seezy, Smithers, Greaney, Krider or Cryder, and Bruyan or Brion, according to May and Bender.

Many of the Irish settlers were Catholic. However, in the early days there was not a Catholic church close by. The settlers often made overnight trips to Bastress, Howard, or Bellefonte to attend Mass. By 1852, the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church opened in Lock Haven. The settlers walked the 10 miles to attend church in Lock Haven, according to May and Bender.

By 1850, the settlement's first school, Mountain Spring School, was built. By the 1895-1896 school year, a total of 18 pupils attended. Although the settlers grew up in poverty, most of these pupils went on to obtain professional positions such as teachers, according to May and Bender.

Although the Irish Settlement is no more, many of the family names are still in Clinton County today. "There definitely still are descendants of original Irish settlers around; every now and again I get an email or phone call from one of them," Bernard said.