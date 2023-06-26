Mill Hall, Pa. — Following the second consecutive rain-out this month, the Clinton County Speedway will prepare for a two-day race weekend featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

A five-division racing program will be held on Friday, June 30. The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars sanctioned by the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series will compete in the second annual Founders’ Cup Race. The event honors Clinton County Speedway founders and promoters, Del Shank of Mifflintown and Tedd Reitz of Middleburg.

The speedway is celebrating its 35th season of operation since they began weekly racing at the 1/3 mile oval. In addition to the sprint cars, the pro stocks, 270 micro sprints, 600 wingless micro sprints and the 4-cylinders will be part of the program.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 7 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the Founder’s cup will be a guaranteed starter for Saturday’s program. Ryan Kissinger of Bloomsburg is the defending Founder’s Cup champion.

On Saturday, July 1, the RaceSaver sprint cars will headline the program with a $1,000 to win, $400 to start show presented by NAPA Toner Auto Parts of Mill Hall and Jersey Shore.

Time trials will determine the heat race line ups. Drivers located throughout Pennsylvania and surrounding states have indicated their intentions to come in for the race weekend. Johnny Scarborough, who may be making the longest tow to the speedway, has indicated his plans to tow from Vermont to compete this weekend.

The Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, and 4-Cylinders will complement the program as well as fireworks display to start the Fourth of July celebration.

This is the fourth year for the Nittany 40. Past winners include Austin Reed (2022), Derek Hauck (2021), Dale Schweikart (2020).

Clinton County Speedway's 35th anniversary

The Clinton County Speedway is celebrating its 35th anniversary season with several hallmark events. This weekend’s festivities provide the RaceSaver Sprints one of their largest events in the state. July 14 will be a $4,000 to win show for the 410 Sprint cars. Tuesday, July 18, will be the first ever Hyper 600 Wingless Speedweek at Clinton County.

July 21 will see the return of the URC Sprint Cars. August 12 will have the 410s back for the running of the Phil Walter Classic paying $6,300 to the winner. On September 15, Kenny Schrader will be competing at Clinton County with the IMCA Modifieds.

For the latest speedway information visit the speedway online at clintoncountyspeedway.com or on social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

