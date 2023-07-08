Mill Hall, Pa. — Five hundred cans of a special Clinton County Speedway beer are being produced through a partnership between the racetrack and Lee Powers, owner of Floating Feathers Brewing Company. Individual cans and four-packs are available to preorder online.

The beer is a 16-ounce pilsner packaged in a can with a checkered flag pattern. The can design also features the Clinton County Speedway and Floating Feathers logo and a picture of Billy Dietrich's #8 Sprint Car. Dietrich is the defending champion of the Phil Walter Classic.

The Phil Water Classic Race is named after the speedway's all-time leading feature winner, Phil Walter.

“Working with Lee and his staff, we came up with the idea of a special beer for our largest race of the season,” says Jason McCahan, speedway promoter. “On Saturday, August 12, we host the 410 Sprint Cars for the Phil Walter Classic, paying $6,300 to win and now we have a beer for our biggest race of the season.”

Preorders are available here. Links to the preorder form are also posted on the speedway’s website and Facebook page. Fans who pre-order the beer will be able to pick it up at the Floating Feathers beer truck during the Phil Walter Classic on Saturday, August 12.

“We are very excited at Floating Feathers to provide locally made beers and ciders with local ingredients for our local speedway,” says Lee Powers, “Giving back proceeds of every beer to improve our local track is important to us. Come out and enjoy the fast-paced action of the Phil Walter Classic with a Floating Feathers brewski.”

The 410 sprint cars are featured at the speedway twice this season. The first 410 Sprint Car show is on Friday, July 14, paying $4,000 to win. The Phil Walter Classic for the 410 Sprint cars is on Saturday, August 12.

In honor of the speedway’s 35th anniversary season, several hallmark events have been scheduled during the 2023 season including the two 410 sprint car events. For a schedule of events, visit the racetrack's website or Facebook page.

“The 410 sprint car events are very popular,” explained speedway promoter Jason McCahan. “We offer something unique in that we are a Central Pa. short track and the 410 sprints put on an exciting show every time they come to Clinton County.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.