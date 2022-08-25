Asaph, Pa. — Get ready for an awesome mix of grinding climbs, smooth single and double tracks, creek and log crossings, and fast technical descents on the trails and forestry roads of the Tioga State Forest! The Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge is almost here.

Online registration will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, September 5. Preregister online at bikereg.com by typing in Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge.

Early registrants will pay a $35 entry fee and be guaranteed an event T-shirt in the size they order. Registration will also be available on race day for a $40 fee. Credit cards will not be accepted for registration fees on race day.

Race day is Saturday, September 10, with registrations and sign-ins beginning at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the U.S. Geological Survey's Northern Appalachian Research Branch, just off of Route 6 in Asaph, eight miles west of Wellsboro.

The start of the 11-mile beginner's course is 10 a.m. The 22-mile course for expert and sport entrants starts at 11 a.m. The longer course covers the 11-mile course plus an additional 11 miles of challenging terrain, without any repeat laps. The expert course also features 2,800 feet of climbing!

The long course has a cut off of 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete the first loop, which includes two long climbs. It takes up to three hours to finish the long course and up to two hours for the short course.

There are six age groups in the male and female expert, sport, and beginner classes. They are: Junior (up to 18 years old), Senior (19-34), Vet (35-44), Masters (45-57), Super Senior (58-67), and Super Master (68+).

There is no longer a single speed category for males or females for this race.

Expert class first and second place winners will receive cash prizes. Sport and beginner class first, second, and third place winners in each age group will receive awards and get to choose an item from the prize table, which will be filled with bike gear from Oswald Cycle Works in Mansfield and C S Sports, Inc. in Wellsboro.

All entrants must wear a helmet. Falcon Race Timing is providing chip timing and the Morris Firemen's Ambulance Association is providing ambulance and rescue services. The Tioga County Amateur Radio Club is handling communications.

Other sponsors include: Citizens and Northern Bank, Christopher Bean Coffee, Heckler Design, Mountain Graphics, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Twisted Spokes Bicycle Club and UPMC Wellsboro.

Course maps and a link to the registration page are available online at the Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge’s Facebook page. For information, call the chamber at (570) 724-1926.

