‘Get Out on the Greenway’ and give back in honor of Earth Day! Opportunities are available on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the region to lend a hand.

Thursday, April 22 or Friday, April 30 – Lewisburg Neighborhoods; 4-6 p.m.

Hosted by the Susquehanna Greenway River Towns, join volunteers of the Lewisburg River Town Team and Lewisburg Neighborhoods for a tree planting event. The group recently received a truck load of trees to be planted in and around Lewisburg. For more details contact Sam Pearson at elmstreet@windstream.net or visit their website - Lewisburg Neighborhoods

Thursday, April 22 –Bloomsburg; 6-7:30 p.m.

The Bloomsburg River Town Team is partnering with Art of PA to host an Earth Day Drum Circle in Bloomsburg’s Town Park in front of the bandshell.

Saturday, April 24 – Danville multiple locations and times

Join the Danville River Town team as they partner with Montour Area Recreation Commission to clean up various sites within MARC’s network. They will be hosting cleanups at the

Hess Recreation Area

Hopewell Park

North Branch Canal Trail and North Branch Canal Trail Parking Area / River Access, Montour Preserve, Washingtonville Borough

Montgomery Park River Access

Riverside Borough River Access

North Branch Susquehanna River (pending water levels and weather).

Interested volunteers are asked to fill out a survey noting where they would like to volunteer. More information on meeting locations will be sent to you based on where you would like to participate.

Saturday, April 24 – Lock Haven; 10 – 2 p.m.

Join the Lock Haven River Town Team as they partner with Lock Haven Downtown Inc. on a cleanup of their downtown region. The cleanup will focus around triangle park and business district. For more details, please email or call their downtown manager dlhmanager@lockhaven.org or kcampbell@lockhavenpa.gov or call 570-748-1576.

Saturday, April 24 –Newberry (near Williamsport)

The Newberry Community Partnership is leading a "covid safe" litter clean up in Newberry. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Volunteers are asked to meet at the West End Christian Community Center (901 Diamond St./the intersection of West Fourth St. and Diamond St.) The cleanup will be canceled if there is rain.

Sunday, April 25 – Williamsport River Walk Cleanup; 1-4 p.m.

Hosted by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. Meet at the Water Tower Square Parking lot, 1000 Commerce Park Drive, Williamsport nearest the trail. Staff will be on hand with gloves, vests, and bags and will help guide participants on the Williamsport side of the River Walk and coordinate litter removal. Please bring a mask. Youth may participate, but must be 12 years or older and accompanied by an adult.

If you plan on attending or for more information and a waiver, send an email to chron@susquehannagreenway.org.

