Seneca Snack Company has announced a voluntary recall of Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips due to a possible Salmonella contamination. The recall only affects specific cinnamon flavor lot codes; no other flavors are part of the recall.

Clancy's apple chips are sold by ALDI stores nationwide and Seneca products are sold nationwide through Amazon and Gemline. No other retailers are affected.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled product. The recall was announced after a cinnamon supplier informed the company that some of the cinnamon may be contaminated.

The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes only:

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips .7 oz. package, UPC 0 18195-70140 4, Best By June 26, 2021

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 oz. package, UPC 0 18195-70100 8, Best By June 28, 2021

Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 oz. package, Best By June 26, 2021 or June 27, 2021

Consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella can cause more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.