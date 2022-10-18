The Susquehanna Riverwalk is expanding in Williamsport, providing greater access for walkers and cyclists.

The City of Williamsport will be constructing a new trail connection—at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180—following a funding award of 50,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The connector is one of 94 projects receiving funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program.

Related reading: $299,000 in state funding secured for local parks and rec projects

A total of $12.2 million was invested throughout the Commonwealth from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which directs natural gas drilling monies to improve parks and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The project will be conducted in two phases. Phase I will construct a 560 linear foot walkway between Basin Street and the Riverwalk.

Phase II involves installation of 200 linear feet of sidewalk, ADA access ramps, an at-grade railroad crossing, and a gravel roadway to provide access to the City’s existing Levee Pump Station.

The Basin Street Connector project will link the City’s greenway system to Old City’s sidewalk system providing safe and convenient access to the Riverwalk from downtown Williamsport.

Commenting on the project, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said, “I want to once again thank the Commonwealth for another investment in our city. This grant will help to advance regional priorities such as fully developing and promoting the City’s outdoor recreation resources and improving pedestrian amenities by providing for a cohesively connected system of sidewalks and greenways.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.