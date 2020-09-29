Sunbury, Pa. – Most people find it hard to embrace change, especially when the change involves wearing face masks everywhere and not visiting your friends. Sometimes, however, change can lead to fun new ways to celebrate, like this year's "reverse" Halloween parade in Sunbury.

What is a "reverse" parade? It means that the parade participants will be set up along the parade route and the spectators, normally young children dressed as ghosts and superheroes, will walk through the parade route.

The event is being organized by the Sunbury Fire Police as a way to ensure kids can still take part in fun, Halloween-themed festivities.

The parade will take place on Thursday Oct. 15 from 7:30 - 9:00 p.m. Children participating in the parade will begin lining up in the parking lot of Shikellamy High School starting at 6:00 p.m

Children under the age of 13 are eligible to participate and costumes are encouraged. Social distancing will be encouraged and candy will be safely handed out. No 4-wheelers, mini bikes or motorized skateboards will be permitted.

The Sunbury Fire Police have asked that people do not gather in crowds as they normally do to watch the parade. Instead, the Fire Police will be live streaming the parade to their facebook page so those interested will be able to watch the event.

Further information, as well as how businesses can sign up, is available here.

The city of Sunbury is not endorsing or setting official hours for trick-or-treating this year. Individuals who still want to trick-or-treat can do so at their own risk.