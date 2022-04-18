The population-threatening Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) continues its spread across Pennsylvania with a most recent detection in deer at a captive facility in Lycoming County in 2022.

A Disease Management Area (DMA) is now in place across area counties, including portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties. In total, the DMA extends about 460 square miles, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The fatal neurological disease can decimate deer populations, transmitted both directly through animal-to-animal contact and indirectly through food and soil contaminated with bodily secretions, according to the Game Commission.

Hunting within DMAs is encouraged by the Game Commission for increased surveillance and also because the infected and death-bound deer can still be harvested. CWD poses no contact risk to humans, but should not be consumed, according to the CDC.

This DMA, numbered 7, represents the fifth DMA to be created due to a captive facility. The new boundary can be found at this link.

Another DMA is expanding as a result of CWD detections in wild and captive deer. The DMA 2 boundary will expand north to Interstate 99/Route 322 to include the Rothrock State Forest and State College areas, according to the Game Commision.

DMA 2 includes all or parts of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, and Westmoreland counties, according to the Game Commission. Exact boundaries can be found at this link.

The Game Commission conducts road-killed deer surveillance year-round so there is potential for the boundaries to change prior to the hunting seasons. Be sure to check online for the most up-to-date boundaries.

Within all DMAs and the CWD Established Area (EA), it is unlawful to:

Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts (e.g., head, spinal column and spleen) from a DMA or EA

Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants

Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer. It is already illegal to feed elk regardless of DMA location

Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk

