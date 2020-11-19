New York, NY -- An estimated 125 million people visit Midtown Manhattan each year to see the brightly lit Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. Hoisted in mid-November, and traditionally lit the Wednesday following Thanksgiving, the tree is, for some, the official heralding in of the holiday season. This year's tree came from Oneonta, New York, hauled in via semi truck and raised November 14. While the tree generates excitement for the people who flock to see it, one tiny creature had it's own bit of excitement riding the tree in from upstate New York to the Cty. That tree was its home. Within the tree, workers found a tiny Saw-whet owl, the smallest species of owl in the northeast. They captured the owl, kept him safe in a cardboard box, and relocated him to a wildlife rescue center about two hours from New York City. According to a Facebook post by Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Rockefeller's new temporary home, though the owl is tiny, he is not a baby. Baby owls are born in the spring. The owl has received fluids and the staff are feeding him plenty of mice, as it's been three days since he has eaten or had anything to drink. According to the post, "his eyes are bright and [he] seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey."

In response to concern that the owl should be returned to his home in Oneonta, Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said that Saw-whet owls find a new mate every year and are resilient in finding safe places.

"This owl is a full grown adult and is very capable of finding new territory. We believe it would be even more traumatic to transport him yet again when he can be safely released here on the grounds of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center where there are acres of trees to choose from," they said in a response on their Facebook page.

"Saw-whet owl numbers are dropping though, so if you have an interest there is plentiful information on bird society websites showing how to construct owl boxes to help give these precious creatures a safe home."

Check out this information on 70birds.com.

According to Wikipedia, the very first Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was erected in 1931, and the tradition has continued through to 2020. Likely the trees through the years have been home to a variety of creatures, but Rockefeller might go down in the history books as one of the cutest stowaways ever.