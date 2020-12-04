Wellsboro, Pa. – Once upon a time, from the late 1930s to the late 1950s, Wellsboro was known as "The Glass Ornament Capital of the World." Each year, the town celebrates this heritage with its Christmas on Main Street event.

From this week through Christmas on Main Street weekend - December 11 through 13 - historic Christmas ornaments made at the Corning Glass Works Wellsboro plant, ribbon machine molds, and other equipment used to manufacture glass ornaments will be on display in 26 Wellsboro businesses.

“To promote social distancing, we are extending the time the displays can be seen from three days to at least 11 days and maybe longer,” said Ellen Bryant, a member of the organizing committee.

“Christmas On Main Street has been modified to include only those events that are outside or low risk to meet COVID-19 guidelines,” added Bryant. “We realize this is not the event that we had hoped for this year, but this is also not the year that we had hoped for. Masks are required and will be available to those who need them. Our goal is to provide a fun, safe shopping experience for everyone who participates.”

"The Town that Saved Christmas: Manufacturing Miracles” is the title of this year’s historical guidebook. Its focus is on how the Wellsboro plant became involved in the ornament making business and the development of the ribbon machine by Billy Woods, which revolutionized the manufacturing of Christmas ornaments. The guide also includes information about each of the 26 displays.

Residents and visitors alike can purchase a guidebook with a passport to all 26 Wellsboro display locations for $5 any time through December 12 at Pop's Culture Shoppe, 25 Main Street; The Penn Wells Hotel, 52 Main Street; Wild Asaph Outfitters, 71 Main Street, or The Farmer's Daughters, 11719 Route 6.

Visitors who get their passports stamped at 10 or more locations and hand them in by 6 p.m. on December 13 will be entered into a prize drawing. Three winners will be drawn the same evening at 7 p.m. Each winner will receive a gift basket or gift cards with merchandise valued at $100 or more. Entrants do not need to be present to win.

Among the Christmas on Main Street activities will be a visit with live reindeer; the chance to cast votes for a nonprofit to receive five percent of the day's proceeds at Wild Asaph Outfitters; $1 candy cane sundaes at The Creamery; and free spirit tastings, including sampling cocktails made using Nomad Distilling Company (formerly Mountain Top Distillery) handcrafted spirits, free recipes to take home, and bottle sales.

Goodhart's Inn at 49 Central Avenue will offer tours for $5 each. The inn features Victorian style period décor, six decorated evergreen trees, refreshments, and a keepsake ornament for each visitor.

Tours will be offered at these dates and times:

Saturday, December 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 6: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, December 11: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 12: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 13: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dunham's Department Store will host a trunk show and sample sale featuring hats by Christine A. Moore on December 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., December 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and December 13 from noon to 2 p.m.

For a more detailed Christmas on Main Street schedule, visit WellsboroChristmasOnMainStreet.com or call (570) 724-1926.