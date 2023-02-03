Wellsboro, Pa. — While strolling downtown and viewing the spectacular ice carvings, why not warm up with some chili?

The eighth annual Chili with a Chance for Chocolate Taste-Off will take place on the day of Wellsboro's Winter Celebration: Saturday, Feb. 11.

The taste-off begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. There will be 13 types of chili to try at 13 sites. Each taster can enter for a chance to win one or more of 13 fun and unique chocolate baskets.

In addition, passport holders are welcome to stop in at Century 21 Gold Star Real Estate to spin a bonus prize wheel.

“This year’s taste-off will feature some new and exciting chili to tickle all taste buds,” said Jim Howe, organizer. “Passports are limited to 400 due to the event’s popularity. That ensures that every passport holder has a chance to taste them all.”

Aspiring chili tasters can buy a taste-off passport for $5 by calling or visiting the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Any remaining passports will be sold in front of Penn Oak Realty, 65 Main Street, on the day of the event.

Every passport has its own unique number and a list of the businesses that are participating in the taste-off. Some locations enter their own chili, and others host chili provided by other individuals and organizations.

This year's taste-off locations are: Beck's Bistro, From My Shelf Books & Gifts, Garrison's Clothing, Hillstone Farms, Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts, The Main Street Creamery, Oregon Hill Winery, Pop’s Culture Shoppe, The Roost, Senior's Creations and The Main Street Olive Oil Company, Shabby Rue, Timeless Destination, and Wild Asaph Outfitters.

All tasting locations will be marked with signs. Passports can visit as many tasting locations as they want. Don't forget to show your passport number at each location to enter the drawing for that site's chocolate basket! All baskets have candies valued at $25, and there are 13 baskets to win.

In addition to entering to win a candy basket prize, tasters are asked to cast votes for their top three favorite chilis. Turn in your marked passport at any of the chili tasting sites to cast your vote.

"At the end of the taste-off, drawings will be held and the basket winners will be announced," said Howe. "'A chance for chocolate' refers to the baskets of chocolates. We are not asking people to make a chili that includes chocolate, although they could."

All proceeds from the taste-off will benefit rescued animals and programs offered by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

For more information or to purchase a taste-off passport, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at (570) 724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com or stop in at 114 Main Street.

