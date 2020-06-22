GSK Consumer Healthcare has announced a voluntary recall of two lots of Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough due to the inclusion of incorrect dosing cups.

The cups for the Robitussin product are missing 5 mL and 10 mL markings, while the Dimetapp product cups are missing the 10 mL marking.

The dosing cups packaged with both products only have a 20 mL graduation, which may cause caregivers to accidentally give children an overdose.

Children's Robitussin Honey Cough & Chest Congestion DM contains 10 mg dextromethorphan HBr USP and guaifenesin USP 100 mg per 10 mL, and is labeled for children 4 and older, as well as adults.

Children's Dimetapp Cold & Cough contains 2 mg brompheniramine maleate USP, 10 mg dextromethorphan HBr USP, and 5 mg phenylephrine HCl USP per 10 mL, and is labeled for children 6 and older, as well as adults.

The recall is limited to the three lots listed below:

Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM, 4 oz., NDC 0031-8760-12, lots 01277 and 02178 with an expiration date of January, 2022

Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough, 8 oz., NDC 0031-2234-19, lot CL8292, with an expiration date of September, 2021

Overdose symptoms of both products include:

Impaired coordination

Brain stimulation that causes an increase in energy

Elevated blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration

Lack of energy and enthusiasm

Severe dizziness or drowsiness

Slow heart rate

Fainting

Psychotic behavior

Restlessness

Seizure

Decreased respiration

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation or diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Visual or auditory hallucinations

Urinary retention

The recalled lots were distributed nationally from February 5 through June 3. Arrangements have been made for retailers and wholesalers to accept returns of the product.

Questions and concerns about the recall may be called in to GSK Consumer Healthcare at 1-800-762-4675 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.