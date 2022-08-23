McDonald's is bringing the chicken-based version of the signature Big Mac to the U.S. after a successful test run earlier this year in the United Kingdom.

The company confirmed to USA Today that the Chicken Big Mac would begin testing in select Miami, Florida area locations in the next few weeks.

The chicken Big Mac was added to U.K McDonald's menus earlier this year, and it sold out within two weeks, according to the company's U.K. Twitter account.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," a spokesman told USA Today. "Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."

The company did not mention whether they plan to make the sandwich available nationwide.

