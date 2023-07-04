Coudersport, Pa. — Kick off July under the stars at Cherry Springs State Park this weekend.

Free, in-person programs are being held this Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915.

The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44. In addition, a free virtual program is being offered next Wednesday, July 12.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because those who do will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Drop-In Solar Viewing — Friday, July 7 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Get to the park before sunset, and take a safe look at the sun with special telescopes. As the peak of the 11-year solar cycle approaches, sunspots and other prominences on the sun should be visible. Stop by and check it out. In the event of inclement weather, the solar program will be cancelled. If the sun cooperates, tend the duration of the program may be extended.

Laser-Guided Tour — Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 from 9:15-10 p.m.

Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find the Big Dipper, the North Star, and a few key summer constellations. It’s a great program for beginners. Listen as staff recounts the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes: Night Sky Basics — Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 from 10-11 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some of the key features of the night sky — planets, stars, and more.

No pre-registration is required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed. Availability is subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Drop-In for Outer Space Activities — Saturday, July 8 from 6-8 p.m.

Explore the amazing science of outer space by joining park staff for fun, hands-on astronomy-themed educational games. These activities provide an intro to astronomy, and are a great way to ease into the following Night Sky Tour program.

Nature at Night — Saturday, July 8 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area and join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program. These programs feature fascinating night creatures. Possible topics are: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. Those with questions or who want to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program can email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call the park office at 814-435-1037.

VIRTUAL: Know Before You Go - Stargazing — Wednesday, July 12 from 12-12:45 p.m. and 6-6:45 p.m.

This virtual program is being offered twice, at noon and again at 6pm. It is designed for first-time or novice stargazers so they can find out what they need to know before coming to Cherry Springs, such as what to bring, how to best plan for an evening of stargazing, and how to observe several objects in the night sky. Those who register will receive an email with the link to join the program. This presentation is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet. This program does NOT take place at the park.

Register here.

Questions? Email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call 814-435-1037.

