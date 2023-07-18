Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park is hosting free outdoor programs this upcoming Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because those who do will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour — Friday, July 21 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Meet park staff at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to go on a short, guided walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome.

Launch Into Space: Yard Games — Saturday, July 22 from 7-7:45 p.m.

Launch into space by joining park staff for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These games will provide an introduction to astronomy and are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour program. Registration is not required for this fun, family-friendly, free event.

Nature at Night — Saturday, July 22 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program. These programs feature fascinating creatures, such as fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. Have questions or like to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program, email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call the park office at 814-435-1037.

Or, bring a picnic. Picnic tables and charcoal grills are on site next to the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.

Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky — Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 from 9:15-10 p.m.

Wish you knew your way around the night sky? Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. It's great for beginners. Learn how to find the Big Dipper and the North Star and a few key summer constellations. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky are recounted and find out about the park's history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes: Night Sky Basics — Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 from 10-11 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some of the key features of the night sky - planets, stars, and more.

No pre-registration is required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

