Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park is hosting free outdoor programs this upcoming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited, bring a chair and/or blanket. Leave pets at home.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a stargazing program or are observing on their own.

All programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.

Registration is encouraged but not required. All registered participants will receive an email if a program has to be cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program?

At 7:15 p.m., this Friday, Aug. 18 meet at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to join park staff for a short, guided, 45-minute walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome.

Or, arrive early and bring a picnic. Picnic tables and charcoal grills are on site next to the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.

Night Sky Tour: Cygnus and the Milky Way

Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. This weekend's program will focus on the constellation of Cygnus the Swan, Saturn, and the Milky Way. It is being held from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.

Through Our Telescopes: Hidden in Plain Sight

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky to look at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky from 9:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.

Search for double stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations. Telescopes will not be available in the event of significant cloud-cover. Using the large telescope requires the public to go up and down a sturdy set of steps with a railing.

Launch Into Space: Yard Games

From 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 19, launch into space by joining park staff for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These fun, family-friendly, free games will provide an introduction to astronomy and are a great way to ease into tonight's Night Sky Tour. Registration is not required.

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs.

Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

