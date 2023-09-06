Coudersport, Pa. — Free, in-person programs are being held this Saturday at Cherry Springs State Park.

The park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a star gazing program or are observing on their own. Leave pets at home.

All programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. The public may want to register because all registered participants will receive an email if a program has to be cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Girl Scouts Love State Parks – and Outer Space: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7-7:45 p.m.

Our solar system is big. Just how big? Travel about one mile on mostly level terrain wearing suitable shoes for walking on possibly damp grass to explore the sheer size and scale of our solar system.

Learn about the order, sizes, and spacing of the planets. This program, best for youth ages 5 and older, is great for Junior Girl Scouts in grades 4 and 5 that are working on their Space Explorer badge. Girl Scouts in other grades, friends, and siblings are welcome to attend, too. Then bring a red-light flashlight and attend the free, family-friendly laser-guided Night Sky Tour.

Night Sky Tour: Late Summer Sky: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8-8:45 p.m.

Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Explore the constellations of Ursa Major (Big Bear, containing the Big Dipper) and Pegasus. Listen as staff recounts the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes: Gems of the Night: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:45-9:30 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky this Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8:45-9:30 p.m. Look through telescopes at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky, searching for double stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations.

Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

To Register

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs.

Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.