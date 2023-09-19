Coudersport, Pa. — Free outdoor programs are being held this weekend in Cherry Springs State Park.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited, bring a lawn chair and/or blanket. Leave pets at home.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a stargazing program or are observing on their own.

All programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.

Nature at Night: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Arriving early for a night sky program? Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night presentation about fascinating creatures that enjoy the night as much as people do. Possible topics include: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. Those who have questions or would like to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program can call the park office at 814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov. Registration is NOT required for the Nature at Night programs.

Or. bring a picnic. Picnic tables and charcoal grills are on site next to the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.

Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Fall Sky: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Experience the wonder of the night sky at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Explore the constellations of Ursa Major (Big Bear, containing the Big Dipper), Perseus, and Andromeda. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies. Registration is encouraged, but not required. If it should become necessary to cancel or modify a program due to weather, etc., all registered participants will be notified by email.

Through Our Telescopes: Moon and Planet Watch: Saturday, Sept. 23, 8:45-9:30 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky with the focus on Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon. No pre-registration is required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations. Telescopes will not be available in the event of significant cloud-cover.

To Register

For park programs, register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

