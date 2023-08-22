Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park is hosting free outdoor programs this upcoming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Registration is encouraged but not required for most free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because those who do will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Leave pets at home.

All programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.

All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a star gazing program or are observing on their own.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? At 7:15 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 25, meet at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to join park staff for a short, guided, 45-minute walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome.

Or, arrive early and bring a picnic. Picnic tables and charcoal grills are on site next to the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.

Art in the Park: Galaxy Painting is This Friday

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 25, capture the swirling, colorful beauty of galactic patterns and learn how to paint a galactic scene in watercolor. Materials are provided. Follow the instructor exactly, or learn techniques to mix it up to create a painting that's all your own. Best for ages 10 and up, Art in the Park is for children, teens and adults.

Registration is required to ensure enough supplies for all participants. In the event of light rain, this program will be moved to the pavilion in the Overnight Astronomy Observation Field.

Launch Into Space: Lunar Landing Yard Games is This Saturday

From 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 26, launch into space by joining park staff for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These fun, family-friendly, free games will provide an introduction to astronomy and are a great way to ease into tonight's Night Sky Tour. Registration is not required.

Night Sky Tour: Late Summer Sky is This Friday and Saturday

This Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. This weekend's program will focus on the constellation of Cygnus the Swan, Saturn, and other late summer favorites.

Through Our Telescopes: Moon and Planet Watch is This Friday and Saturday

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. The focus of this weekend’s program is on Saturn and the Moon. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs.

