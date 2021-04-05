Coudersport, Pa. – From noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, Tim Morey will host a free virtual Know Before You Go program for those who may be planning a trip to Cherry Springs State Park for stargazing. The park is especially well known for its incredible night sky views.

This 30-minute online program is for first time and novice stargazers. Park professionals will help registrants get started in observing stars, constellations, planets, the moon, artificial satellites such as space stations, meteors, auroras, and even the milky way if the night sky is dark enough.

Aside from general stargazing information, the program will discuss why Cherry Springs State Park is one of the best places for night sky viewing and what visitors should know to make the best of future trips.

Register at the DCNR website to receive a link to the program. For best viewing of this free virtual program, use a desktop computer or larger tablet.

This program does NOT take place at Cherry Springs and is subject to change at any time without warning. For more information about this program, call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.