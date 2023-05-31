Coudersport, Pa. — If you're looking to stargaze this summer, look no further than Cherry Springs State Park.

The park will offer a number of free programs this upcoming weekend. In-person programs are Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 and next Wednesday, June 7 in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

A virtual program is being offered twice next Thursday, June 8.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch — Friday, June 2 from 9-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 10-10:45 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the moon's surface, from highlands and volcanic plains to moon mission landing sites. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations

Nature at Night — Saturday, June 3 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Coming to a Night Sky Program, but arriving early? Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program featuring fascinating creatures that enjoy the night as much as people do. Possible topics are: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more.

Those with questions or who want to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during this program can call the park office at 814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

Full Moon Walk — Saturday, June 3 from 9-9:45 p.m.

Discover the history of the forest surrounding Cherry Springs State Park by exploring the Working Forest Trail on a short, but rewarding interpretive hike.

Learn about local wildlife and why dark skies are so important. Park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Meet at the kiosk near the restroom.

The walk will begin at dusk, just after sunset, and will end in the dark under the light of the full Strawberry Moon. Bring a small flashlight; red cellophane will be provided to filter its light. Wear suitable shoes for walking over slightly uneven grass and gravel surfaces.

Early Morning Arietid Meteor Shower Viewing — Wednesday, June 7 from 4:30-5:30 a.m.

Come to the park early or stay up late to catch a glimpse of the daytime Arietid meteor shower. Streaks of early meteors may be visible before dawn.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. Visitors may want to register so they will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

VIRTUAL: Know Before You Go Stargazing — Thursday, June 8 from 12-12:45 p.m. and 6-6:45 p.m.

This virtual program is being offered twice, at noon and again at 6 p.m. and does NOT take place at the park. It is designed for first-time or novice stargazers so they can find out what they need to know before coming to Cherry Springs, such as what to bring, how to best plan for an evening of stargazing, and how to observe several objects in the night sky. Registrants will receive an email with the link to join the program. This presentation is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet.

To Register

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call 814-435-1037.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.