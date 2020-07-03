Coudersport, Pa. -- Free in-person programs featuring information about fireflies and the history of the park are being offered on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5 at Cherry Springs State Park, located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. The park is located 12 miles from Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Critters of the Night - Saturday, July 4

Join park staff this Saturday at 6 p.m. for a free half-hour program to learn about fireflies and their importance to our local ecosystem. Registration is required; please click here to register.

Park Welcome Walk - Sunday, July 5

This Sunday at 6:30 p.m., park staff are hosting a half-hour walk to introduce registrants to the history and future of Cherry Springs. The walk is not strenuous and is not a hike. Joining the walk is free. Registration is required; please click here to register.

Attendance to in-person events is limited to the first 25 people who register. Families should register as a group if more than one member plans to attend. All participants must bring a mask with them.

Programs may be cancelled in the case of severe weather.

If there is a problem with registering online or for more information about these programs, call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.