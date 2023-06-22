Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park is hosting a trio of nighttime events on June 30 and July 1, 2, and 3.

The park is a premier location for stargazing thanks to its exceptionally clear sky. There will be three stargazing events and one evening of searching for owls.

All events will be held at Cherry Springs State Park, 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44. Stargazing will take place in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. To access the Night Sky viewing area, park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Stargazers may wish to bring a lawn chair and/or blanket since seating is limited and nights can be chilly. Stargazing programs will be canceled if there is rain or thunder, and telescopes will not be available to borrow if there is significant cloud cover. Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour cloud cover forecasts.

Registration is encouraged but not required for these free in-person programs. Registered individuals will receive an email if there is a cancellation or change due to weather or other conditions.

All visitors should arrive before dark, including those who plan to observe the night sky on their own. Please leave pets at home.

The event schedule is listed below:

Identifying Moving Lights in the Sky: Friday, June 30 from 8 to 8:45 p.m.

June 30 is National Meteor Day. It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... A what, exactly? Learn how to tell the difference between meteors, planes, and satellites during this short program.

Nature at Night: Hoo's there: Saturday, July 1 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

After a half-hour presentation exploring owl traits and identification, park staff and visitors will go on a one-mile walk over mostly level grass and gravel surfaces to listen and look for owls. They can be a little shy, so be prepared to silently stand still at times. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass. Those who have one should bring a red-light flashlight.

Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch: 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, June 30, July 1, 2, and 3 and from 10 to 10:45 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the moon's surface, from natural features such as highlands and volcanic plains to moon mission landing sites. No preregistration is required. Telescopes are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed. The event is subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Registration

Register at events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call 1 (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

