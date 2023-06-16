Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park is commemorating the longest day of the year with both daytime and nighttime programs on the weekend of the Summer Solstice.

The solstice programs begin on Wednesday, June 15 and continue on Friday and Saturday.

Cherry Springs state Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Stargazing programs will be held in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Stargazers are advised to check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. Registered guests will receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather or other unexpected circumstances. To register, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park.

Solstice Stroll: Wednesday, June 21 from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.

People of all ages are invited to meet at the kiosk by the bathrooms in the gravel lot of the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to take an evening stroll on the longest day of the year using their senses to explore the forest and find their way, just like nocturnal animals do. This walk will be about one mile over a crushed gravel and grassy path.

Night Sky Tour — Introduction to the Summer Sky: Wednesday, June 21 from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m.

Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. The program is ideal for beginner stargazers. Learn how to find the Big Dipper and the North Star and a few key summer constellations and listen to the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about the park's history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes — Summer Basics: Wednesday, June 21 from 10:30 to 11:15 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some key observable features of late spring and early summer. Take a closer look at a surprising star in the Big Dipper, peer into the heart of Scorpius the scorpion, and more. Telescopes will be available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed, subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Nature at Night — Exploring Our Senses Family Program: Friday, June 23 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

This program is for families with children. It's so dark, how do nighttime animals ever get anything done? In this family-friendly program, explore the five senses humans and nocturnal animals use to find their way at night.

An encore of Night Sky Tour — Introduction to the Summer Sky: Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m.

Another session of Through Our Telescopes — Summer Basics: Friday, June 23 and Next Saturday, June 24 from 10:30 to 11:15 p.m.

Launch into Space — Yard Games: Saturday, June 24 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Join park staff for fun, family-friendly, astronomy-themed, educational yard games. Designed to provide an introduction to astronomy, these games are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour.

Firefly Frenzy: Saturday, June 24 from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.

Join park staff for a close up look at the amazing insects that have fascinated people for ages: fireflies or lightning bugs? During a short discussion, discover how and why these beetles light up the sky and then explore the fields of Cherry Springs to search for them. This program is designed for all knowledge levels and ages.

