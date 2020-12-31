Harrisburg, Pa. – The schedule for the 105th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is now available for browsing. Typically held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, this year's show will instead be held virtually, bringing some of the fun of the event to people's homes. The festivities will begin each day with a presentation of the National Anthem and a message from Farm Show organizers and friends.

The full schedule of virtual events will run from Monday, January 11 through Friday, January 15, 2021, with previews and light programming on Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10.

"In January, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture together with the virtual 2021 Farm Show," said Pennsylvania's Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding. "We have seen over this extraordinary past year that agriculture is not only an asset to our communities and our economy, but it is absolutely essential to each and every one of our lives."

"In January, we'll introduce you to some of the extraordinary people in the industry who have fed our commonwealth, our nation, and our world through good times and bad," added Redding. "You could learn to cultivate your own garden, or to liven up your meals with inspiration from the virtual Culinary Connection, or how to tie-dye a t-shirt with plants. Just like our agriculture industry, this Farm Show will offer up bounty and variety to enrich your life."

To view the full schedule, please click here.

Some highlights include:

A variety of 4-H club demonstrations

Duckling pond and beehive live cams

The "Cultivating Tomorrow" panel discussion series

STEM activities that can be done with children at home

Cooking demonstrations

Interviews with veteran-farmers

DIY activity guides

Farm Show history and trivia

Interactive maps showing Pennsylvania producers of various products (such as apples, alpaca fibers, maple syrup, wines, etc.)

Live and pre-recorded events will be featured on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page and PCN. Over 180 virtual exhibits will also be displayed at farmshow.pa.gov ranging from videos to recipes to activity guides. Topics will cover anything from birdwatching to raising hogs and baking pies.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show will also host 20 Instagram takeovers, showing the public behind-the-scenes looks at different Pennsylvania farms. The takeovers will provide sneak peeks at several different kinds of farms, including organic agriculture and raising all sorts of animals including goats, chickens and turkeys, rabbits, and bees.

"We hope that this year's virtual show can offer a whole new perspective on a beloved tradition," said Redding. "We look forward to being welcomed into homes across the commonwealth as we Cultivate Tomorrow."