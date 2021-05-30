Wellsboro, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival will be held Saturday, June 12 through Sunday, June 20.

According to Julie Henry, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, “It will include both the Pet Parade and Laurel Parade,” she added.

In 2020, the festival was postponed until June of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, this year’s festival was planned with major changes due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. Then, on May 4, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that most pandemic restrictions would be lifted on May 31.

By May 7, Wellsboro was told the state would issue a permit allowing Main Street to be closed so both the Pet Parade and Laurel Parade could be held.

The Laurel Festival is now being reorganized to return it to its original format. Units that were to perform mini concerts will again march on the parade route. Art and craft vendors that had been moved to downtown side streets will be back on The Green. Youngsters will be able to participate in the Pet Parade rather than a pet expo.

“We are excited to be able to hold a traditional Laurel Festival this year and are so grateful to everyone who is pitching in to make this happen,” said Henry.

For more information about festival events, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce by stopping in at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, by calling (570) 724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE LAUREL FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

All events free unless stated otherwise; in case of rain, outdoor concerts will be held indoors

Saturday, June 12

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family Day & Children’s Health Fair at The Green

Sunday, June 13

1:30 p.m.

Pet Parade from Main Street to The Green (Judging: 12:30 p.m. at Packer Park Picnic Area on Queen Street)

Monday, June 14

7 p.m.

90-Minute Film Showing of "Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds" at Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center; Donations appreciated

Tuesday, June 15

7 p.m.

Laurel Concert Series: Callanish, a Celtic Band at Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center; Donations appreciated

Wednesday, June 16

7 p.m.

Laurel Concert Series: Wellsboro Town Band Outdoors on The Green; Donations appreciated

Thursday, June 17

7 p.m.

Laurel Concert Series: Wellsboro Men’s Chorus at Tioga County Courthouse Steps, 118 Main Street; Donations appreciated

Friday, June 18

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arts & Crafts Fair & International Street of Foods at The Green

12 p.m.

Queen Candidates Welcome at Tioga County Courthouse Steps, 118 Main Street

4:30 p.m.

Queens Preview & Laurel Concert with Boot Hill at Deane Center Outdoor Stage, Main Street & Central Ave

7:30 p.m.

Gathering Time Salutes 1960s & 1970s Folk-Rock Legends at Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center. For ticket prices, call (570) 724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com

Saturday, June 19

9 a.m.

10K Foot Race & 2-Mile Fun Run, Entry fee: 10K $25; Fun Run $5 at Packer Park on Queen Street

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arts & Crafts Fair & International Street of Foods at The Green

12 p.m.

90-Minute Film Showing of"Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds" at Arcadia Theatre, 50 Main Street; Donations Appreciated

2 p.m.

Laurel Festival Parade at Nichols, Queen, Main, King, Walnut Streets

6:30 p.m.

Coronation of 2021 Laurel Queen at Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center

7 p.m.

Music In Hickory Grove: Acoustic Music with Sheldon Johnson at Tyoga Golf Course Route 660

Sunday, June 20

10:30 a.m.: Union Church Service at The Green