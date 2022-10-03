Cleveland, Ohio — The apparent winners of a weekend walleye tournament on Lake Erie were disqualified when weights were found inside the prize fishes.

But the scandal that rocked the small fishing world hooked a much larger audience this weekend when video of the incident when viral on Tik Tok.

According to an article published on CNN.com, both the judges and other onlookers at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail competition became suspicious when the “winning” team’s fish weighed in significantly higher than expected.

Unbelievable weigh-in

In multiple videos posted of the tournament, the announcer is getting ready to weigh in the final team of the tournament.

"You've got to beat 16-some pounds," the announcer says before the fishing duo of Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky brought their fish to the weigh station.

The largest fish weighed in at over 7-lbs — the first red flag for officials and participants, who noticed it was same size as a previously-weighed 4-lb fish.

The total weight for all four fish was an astonishing 33-lbs.

"There ain't no f****** way," a voice in the crowd shouts.

You can watch the video here.

Lead weights and fish fillets

The tournament's director, Jason Fischer, was immediately suspicious, he told CNN.

The fish were then cut open, revealing lead weights and fish fillets stuffed inside.

The first-place prize was just over $28,000, prompting many in the crowd to demand police be called because of the apparent attempted theft of the purse money. Runyan and Cominsky were later seen talking with two officers, video shows.

The disqualified team had won multiple tournaments prior to this one.

