Washington, D.C. -- On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the USDA is extending the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) until September 11, and that additional products will be available through the program. The program helps farmers and ranchers to keep their operations running by purchasing items that otherwise may have gone to waste.

So far, over 1,700 farmers and ranchers have applied for the program.

“President Trump is standing with America’s farmers and ranchers to ensure they get through this pandemic and continue to produce enough food and fiber to feed America and the world. That is why he authorized this $16 billion of direct support in the CFAP program and today we are pleased to add additional commodities eligible to receive much needed assistance,” said Secretary Perdue. “CFAP is just one of the many ways USDA is helping producers weather the impacts of the pandemic. From deferring payments on loans to adding flexibilities to crop insurance and reporting deadlines, USDA has been leveraging many tools to help producers."

The following crops are now eligible for CFAP: aloe leaves, bananas, batatas, bok choy, carambola (star fruit), cherimoya, chervil (french parsley), citron, curry leaves, daikon, dates, dill, donqua (winter melon), dragon fruit (red pitaya), endive, escarole, filberts, frisee, horseradish, kohlrabi, kumquats, leeks, mamey sapote, maple sap (for maple syrup), mesculin mix, microgreens, nectarines, parsley, persimmons, plantains, pomegranates, pummelos, pumpkins, rutabagas, shallots, tangelos, turnips/celeriac, turmeric, upland/winter cress, water cress, yautia/malanga, and yucca/cassava.

Liquid and frozen eggs have also been added, as well as all sheep - only lambs and yearlings were eligible before.

Catfish, crawfish, largemouth bass and carp sold live as food fish, hybrid striped bass, red drum, salmon, sturgeon, tilapia, trout, ornamental/tropical fish, and recreational sportfish have also been added.

Nursery crops and cut flowers are also eligible.

Green onions, pistachios, peppermint, spearmint, walnuts, and watermelons are now eligible for CARES Act funding for sales losses.

Producers with approved applications originally received 80% of their payments; the remaining 20% will automatically be issued by the Farm Service Agency. From now on, producers who apply will receive 100% of their total payment when their applications are approved.

Ways to apply for CFAP

Producers who have not worked with the Farm Service Agency before are advised to call (877) 508-8364 to begin the application process. An FSA staff member will provide assistance for starting the application over the phone.

Producers may visit farmers.gov/cfap to download the AD-2114 application. The form may be submitted to the closest USDA Service Center by mail, electronically, or by hand delivery to a local office or drop box.

The application form may also be completed using the CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator, an Excel workbook that allows a user to input information about their operation to determine estimate payments and fill in the application form. The form may then be printed, signed, and sent to the local USDA Service Center.

Producers who have login eAuthentication login credentials can use the online CFAP Application Portal to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications, and submit forms directly to the local USDA Service Center.

All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, can be downloaded from farmers.gov/cfap. Existing FSA customers probably already have these documents on file.

All USDA Service Centers are open for visitors. Some only conduct in-person business by appointment due to current health circumstances. To be sure that the Service Center can meet your needs, please call the agency ahead of time to schedule an appointment. All Service Centers will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel. Visitors must also wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.