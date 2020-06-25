Huston Township -- Drawing on the area's ecology, including the Bald Eagle Creek that runs along the eastern edge of the wetland and the nearby Bald Eagle Ridge, the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation has chose the name "Soaring Eagle Wetland" for an ongoing wetland project in Centre County.

Formerly known as the Tom Ridge and Julian Wetland in Huston Township, Centre County, the wetland is accessible via a mowed grass trail. The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation is working to make the area ADA-compliant to live up to its name.

Everyone, regardless of mobility, should be able to access the wetland. Work on ADA compliance is expected to take place throughout 2021.

The new trail planned for 2021 will let visitors see native wildlife, plants, and migratory birds. Bald Eagle Creek will also be accessible, with a pier for fishing and observation area. An educational pavilion, expected to begin construction later this year, will serve as a venue for programming and events.

The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation has raised millions of dollars to support projects including:

Wildlife and wetland habitat improvements

Creek and lake restorations

Seedlings for Schools programs

Student wildlife scholarships

Educational Outreach

Find directions here to visit the Soaring Eagle Wetlands in Port Matilda, Pa.