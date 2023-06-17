Lemont, Pa. — A bridge in Centre County has been renamed in honor of area World War II veteran John W. Coble, who passed away in 1972.

The Branch Road bridge, which crosses Branch Creek in Lemont, Centre County, is now the Petty Officer John W. Coble Memorial Bridge. Representative Kerry Benninghoff led a ceremony at Mt. Nittany United Methodist Church this week to honor Coble.

Coble served with the United States Navy during the war before being honorably discharged in 1945. He later became an employee of PennDOT before losing his life while on the job at age 60. He was a native of Lemont.

