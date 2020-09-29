Sunbury/Bloomsburg, Pa. – Central Susquehanna Sight Services (CSSS) received four grants from community organizations in Bloomsburg and Sunbury.

The grants were provided by Susquehanna Community Foundation's Bloomsburg Area Community Foundation, Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Sunbury Area Community Foundation, and two grants were given by the Berwick Health and Wellness Fund.

The Bloomsburg Area Community Foundation grant will be used to fund blindness prevention programs, including vision screenings and eye health and safety programs for preschoolers.

Likewise, the Sunbury Area Community Foundation and one of the Berwick Health and Wellness Fund grants will be used for vision screenings and eye health and safety programs for both children and adults.

The second Berwick Health and Wellness Fund grant will be used to support residents of the organization's service area who are already blind or visually impaired. CSSS provides services such as transportation; sighted guide escorts for eligible clients to medical appointments, grocery stores, and pharmacies; assistance with reading, bill paying, form completion, and grocery shopping; monthly life skills and information meetings to educate clients about programs and services that are available; and an access technology group that assists blind or visually impaired people with using smart devices.

In 2019, CSSS provided 3,341.25 hours of social services across its service area of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties. It provided vision screenings for 1,309 preschoolers, 230 adults, and 1,716 people attended CSSS public education programs.