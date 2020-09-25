Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Fall is a wonderful time of year in Columbia and Montour Counties, especially at the area’s many renowned covered bridges. On Saturday, October 10, the public is invited to spend a beautiful day outdoors at the iconic Twin Covered Bridges and the Josiah Hess Bridge in Columbia County. An “Art on the Bridges” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will serve as the grand unveiling of nine newly painted picnic tables on the bridges, each featuring spectacular scenes of the great outdoors or the region’s historic covered bridges.

A group of local artists were commissioned by the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association (CCCBA), Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB), and The Exchange to create the picnic table murals.

The Exchange has a mission to bring the arts to all communities throughout the region. "By involving artists with our covered bridges, we can now bring these artists' work to everyone who visits the bridges: people from Columbia County, from Pennsylvania, and from across the U.S. and beyond," said Exchange executive director Oren B. Helbok.

“It’s wonderful to see the efforts of local artists enhancing the beauty of our already picturesque covered bridges,” said Shane Kiefer, Director of Marketing for the CMVB. “When future visitors come to tour the bridges, I think the first thing these picnic tables will indicate about our area is that local residents really care about preserving their treasured covered bridges."

Event attendees will have the opportunity to view the new artistic additions to the bridges while also enjoying some tasty local food truck fare. The Green and Yellow Trailer will be on site with their coveted mozzarella, onion rings, and fried vegetable offerings. The Grilled Cheese Cafe truck will also be at the event with their famous ooey, gooey, yummy Grilled Cheese "Sammiches."

For those looking to enjoy a classic fall treat, a very limited quantity of Bissinger’s baked apple dumplings will be available for sale at the Twin Bridges while supplies last. Bissinger’s is also offering a special pre-order option for attendees who want to ensure their dumpling purchase.

Pre-ordered dumplings will ONLY be available unbaked and frozen.

Anyone interested in placing a pre-order and picking them up during the event at the Twin Bridges should contact Cheri Bissinger via phone/text at (570) 380-0140 or email: bissingercatering@yahoo.com.

Some of the artists who painted tables will attend the event with more of their artwork available for browsing and purchasing. Artists will be spaced out to facilitate social distancing.

While visiting the Josiah Hess Bridge, attendees will be able to walk through the covered bridge and take a very short walk to Forks Farm Market. Forks Farm will be hosting their regular market that day, so event-goers may plan to visit the farmers and vendors on site and make some fresh produce purchases.

Back at the Twins, John Sweeney will play two separate 45 minute musical sets throughout the day.

Bathrooms will be available at the Twin Bridges. Don’t forget to wear your mask.

“We can’t wait to see everyone at the celebration in support of the preservation and restoration of the county’s treasured covered bridges” remarked Chris Young, president of the CCCBA.

The CCCBA restores, preserves, and advocates for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes. Their purpose is simple: they recognize the historic importance of the covered bridges as a public treasure to be available to and enjoyed by the public and the important part they play in tourism. The CCCBA protects covered bridges not only for today, but also for future generations.