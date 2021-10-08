Shenandoah, Pa. -- Every day is a national "something" day, and today it's the humble pierogi's turn. This time, the choice of date isn't actually arbitrary; October 8 was chosen as pierogi day (or pierogy day) to commemorate the very first time that Ted Twardzik, Sr., sold his first batch of pierogis to a Shenandoah grocery store in 1952.

If you're not sure who Ted Twardzik, Sr. is, you may be more familiar with his mother: Mrs. T.

Mrs. T's Pierogies, the nation's top producer of frozen pierogis, is celebrating this year with a special limited-time merchandise giveaway at noon. The giveaway items may be previewed at NationalPierogyDayShop.com. Giveaway items will include fanny packs, scrunchies, sweatshirts, pins, and lunchboxes. There is a limit of one giveaway item per household.

"Our fans have been hungry for the chance to show their pierogi love on their sleeve for years, and we couldn't be more excited to finally give them the chance to do exactly that," said Tom Twardzik, President, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "This one-of-a-kind, limited-edition line of Mrs. T's Pierogies apparel and accessories will make everyday feel like National Pierogi Day for those lucky enough to claim a piece of the collection for themselves."

Mrs. T's is also inviting pierogi fans to share their thoughts, pictures, and recipes on social media with the tag #NationalPierogyDay and @mrstspierogies.

To get everyone started, Mrs. T's has a few recipes to share:

How are you prepping your pierogis?



