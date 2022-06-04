National Black Bear Day takes place on the first Saturday of June, in tandem with the North Carolina Black Bear Festival. Though it began in North Carolina, black bears are so commonplace in Pennsylvania that we don't feel any shame in celebrating another state's tradition.

Ursus americanus, the American black bear, is North America's most commonly found bear species, and despite their name they may appear in shades of brown, grey, and rarely, white.

Black bears are found in 40 U.S. states and throughout the entirety of Canada — second only to the whitetail deer in its massive native range throughout the continent.

The black bear is the most diminutive bear species found on our continent, and their persistence over millions of years is attributed to that smaller size, dexterity, excellent hearing and eyesight, preference for thickly vegetated areas, and diverse diet.

The majority of black bears' diet consists of fruits and seeds, but they will also gladly feast on carrion, when available, and enjoy an occasional feast of insects, fish, or whatever you may have left out in your garbage can or bird feeder.

In addition, bears' enjoyment of honey isn't just a myth from cartoons and children's books. Black bears enjoy munching on honey combs with no concern about the stings of angry bees.

Though bears are usually characterized as aggressive and vicious, black bears behave more like prey than predators most of the time. Black bears are frequently killed or scared away by wolves and more aggressive bears like grizzlies. They are typically shy, and when they do hunt other animals, they generally target sick, young, or already dead creatures; they may even try to snatch game that a human hunter has taken down!

Though they are gentle compared to other bears, we do not recommend trying to pet a black bear. Instead, celebrate National Black Bear Day by learning about the bears, enjoying a bear claw pastry, or—if you happen to have a taxidermy or statue of a black bear—give it a pat on the head for us.

