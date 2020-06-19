Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, the furthest point in the south, with news of the end of the Civil War. Slaves were previously unaware they had been freed more than two years earlier when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, or that Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered in Virginia two months earlier.

Observing Juneteenth can take a lot of different forms. You could read more about the history of Juneteenth, support Black businesses in your community, or join a local celebration.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, believes that access to food is the basis of a civil society. They'd like to help remember this day by spreading information on how you can agriculturally support your community.

Check out these links for great information, ways to donate, and businesses to support!