Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, the furthest point in the south, with news of the end of the Civil War. Slaves were previously unaware they had been freed more than two years earlier when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, or that Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered in Virginia two months earlier.
Observing Juneteenth can take a lot of different forms. You could read more about the history of Juneteenth, support Black businesses in your community, or join a local celebration.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, believes that access to food is the basis of a civil society. They'd like to help remember this day by spreading information on how you can agriculturally support your community.
Check out these links for great information, ways to donate, and businesses to support!
- The Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-Op (BUGs)
- Farmers of Color Landtrust
- The Dennis Farm Charitable Land Trust
- 52 Black-Owned Food Businesses in Central & Western Pennsylvania (PA Eats)
- 85 Black-Owned Food Businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania (PA Eats)
- 7 Contributions of Black Farmers to Agriculture
- The Ultimate List of Black Owned Farms & Food Gardens: Pennsylvania
- Mill Creek Educational Urban Farm
- Philadelphia Urban Creators
- National Black Farmers Association
- Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association
- The Federation Of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund, an association of black farmers and landowners
- Black Dirt Farm Collective, a collective of Black farmers, educators, scientists, agrarians, seed keepers, organizers, and researchers guiding a political education process.
- Cooperative Food Empowerment Directive, a queer and transgender people of color-led organization that partners with young folks of color to build food and land co-ops.
- Family Agriculture Resource Management Services (FARMS), a legal nonprofit, committed to assisting Black farmers and landowners in retaining their land for the next generation.
- National Black Food and Justice Alliance organizes for Black food and land, by increasing the visibility of visionary Black leadership, advancing Black people’s struggle for just and sustainable communities, and building power in our food systems and land stewardship.
- Soil Generation, a Philadelphia-based Black- and Brown-led coalition of growers building a grassroots movement through urban farming, agroecology, community education, and more.
- Soul Fire Farm, a Black, Indigenous, and people of color-centered community farm committed to ending racism and injustice in the food system.