Williamsport -- Pride Month is celebrated each June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that occurred in 1959.

Many pride events are held throughout June to recognize the impact that LGBTQ people have had in the world and to remember those who paved the way for the recognition of the LGBTQ community. The James V. Brown Library has books for all ages in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month.

To find titles related to this topic at the James V. Brown Library, visit jvbrown.edu, select “Books/Movies/Music” and then do a keyword search for “lgbt” or “lgbtq.”

Some notable books include:

Ages 4-8: And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson is the bestselling, heartwarming true story of two penguins who create a nontraditional family. At the penguin house at the Central Park Zoo, two penguins named Roy and Silo were a little bit different from the others, but their desire for a family was the same. With the help of a kindly zookeeper, Roy and Silo get the chance to welcome a baby penguin of their very own.

Grades 3-7: George by Alex Gino. When people look at George, they think they see a boy, but she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl. George thinks she’ll have to keep this a secret forever.

Grades 3-7: Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders, llustrated by Steven Salerno. In this deeply moving and empowering true story, young readers will trace the life of the Gay Pride Flag, from its beginnings in 1978 with social activist Harvey Milk and designer Gilbert Baker to its spanning of the globe and its role in today’s world.

Teens: Boy Meets Boy by David Levithan. This is the story of Paul, a sophomore at a high school like no other: The cheerleaders ride Harleys, the homecoming queen used to be a guy named Daryl (she now prefers Infinite Darlene and is also the star quarterback), and the gay-straight alliance was formed to help the straight kids learn how to dance. This is a happy-meaningful romantic comedy about finding love, losing love, and doing what it takes to get love back in a crazy-wonderful world.

Adults:

Fiction: On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong. The cover calls this a novel, but the autobiographical overlaps are many: a gay Vietnamese American poet, an October birth outside Saigon, an other-side-of-the-world escape, a biracial single mother, a Hartford, Connecticut upbringing, a New York City education.

Nonfiction: Untamed by Glennon Doyle. For many years, Glennon Doyle denied her own discontent. Then, while speaking at a conference, she looked at a woman across the room and fell instantly in love. Three words flooded her mind: There She Is.

