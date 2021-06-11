Waterville, Pa. - Tiadaghton State Forest is made up of over 146,000 acres of forest, water, mountains, and valleys packed with history and recreational opportunities at every turn. This month, the mountain laurels - Pennsylvania's State Flower - are blooming in patches throughout the forest. Appreciate the beauty of these exquisite flowers during some of these free events!

Mountain Laurel Hike at Broken Tip: Friday, June 11 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m., meeting at the PennDOT rest area along the southbound side of PA-15, south of Williamsport and north of the Surplus Outlet store. The group will then drive to the trailhead together.

The mountain laurel is in bloom! See the beauty of Pennsylvania's state flower and learn about its natural history during a 2.5-mile, moderate hike through a patch of mountain laurel. The group will hike along the Broken Tip Ski Trail along Skyline Drive.

Coordinates that can be copy and pasted into Google/Apple Maps, or typed into a GPS are (41.215137, -76.929013), or the approximate address of 3499 PA-15.

Registration is required. If you have any questions, need more information, or need further directions, please contact environmental educator Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132.

Mountain Laurel Hike at Bear Paw: Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m., meeting at the intersection of Sand Springs Road, Kalbfleish Road, and Krape Road.

The group will take a 2.5-mile moderate hike through the mountain laurels on the Bear Paw Ski Trail along Sand Springs Road, off PA-880 just south of Ravensburg State Park.

Coordinates that can be copy and pasted into Google/Apple Maps, or typed into a GPS are (41.094301, -77.225262).

Registration is required. If you have any questions, need more information, or need further directions, please contact environmental educator Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132.

Mountain Laurel Hike at Pump Station: Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. The group will meet at the forestry maintenance yard on Manor Fork Road just off of PA-44, about 20 miles north of Waterville.

Join the 2.5-mile, moderate hike through the mountain laurels.

Coordinates that can be copy and pasted into Google/Apple Maps, or typed into a GPS are (41.468558, -77.566321).

Registration is required. If you have any questions, need more information, or need further directions, please contact environmental educator Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132.

Mountain Laurel Hike at Pitch Pine: Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. The group will meet at the trailhead parking area along PA-44.

See the beauty of Pennsylvania's state flower in bloom in a moderate 2.5-mile hike along the Pitch Pine Ski Trail, about 9 miles north of Waterville on PA-44.

Coordinates that can be copy and pasted into Google/Apple Maps, or typed into a GPS are (41.354378, -77.500920), or you can use the approximate address of 20351 Coudersport Pike Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

Registration is required. If you have any questions, need more information, or need further directions, please contact environmental educator Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132.

Mountain Laurel Driving Tour: Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.

Follow along in your vehicle as the group traverses a mix of blacktop roads and gravel forestry roads to view the mountain laurels in bloom. The group will stop a few times to get a closer look at the flowers, discuss their natural history, and check out some interesting vistas along the way.

Registration is required. If you have any questions, need more information, or need further directions, please contact environmental educator Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132.