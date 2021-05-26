Shamokin, Pa. -- The anthracite industry played a vital role in the establishment of Susquehanna River Valley's towns, impacting the region's landscapes, towns, customs, celebrations, food, entertainment, architecture, lore, and legends.

This weekend on Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shamokin Coal Township celebrates this rich history at the Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts on Market Street.

The festival will feature entertainment for all ages, children's activities and exhibits, delicious food, vendors, artists, and crafters with one-of-a-kind items, historical tours, train and carriage rides, and many other attractions throughout the day.

Visitors with a competitive streak are invited to compete in a 5k race and test their skills at the axe-throwing booth, while more relaxed types might enjoy taking a carriage ride or a whimsical giant pumpkin ride with a princess.

Historically-minded guests can tour local cemeteries, churches, the Shamokin Coal Township Heritage Museum, the Fireman's Museum, and the first electrified building by Thomas Edison.

Along Market Street more than 95 vendors will line up and strolling musicians, Victorian high-wheelers, balloon artists, and jugglers will wander about to entertain wherever an audience can be found. Clotheslines strung throughout the venue will display artwork by local kids.

Stage entertainment during the festival will include After Hours Big Band Sounds, Heath’s Gym Crew, a puppet show, Tir Na Nog Irish Stepdancers, and Celtic Wood and Wire band.