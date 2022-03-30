poetry month 2022

The 2022 poster was designed by eleventh grader Lara Lazar from Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers, New York, who was the winner of the 2022 National Poetry Month Poster Contest, and features a line by 2021 Presidential Inaugural Poet and 2017 National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

 Photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library is joining the celebration of April as the 25th annual National Poetry Month. The month celebrates the role that poets play in our culture and the importance of poetry.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April of 1996, National Poetry Month has become the largest literary celebration in the world with tens of millions of readers, students, K-12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and, of course, poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.

In celebration of the month, Brown Library staff members will share their favorite poems on the Library’s Facebook page. All poems will be available at the Library’s YouTube channel playlist, “Poetry Break.” Poetry books also will be on display inside the library.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.