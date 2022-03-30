Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library is joining the celebration of April as the 25th annual National Poetry Month. The month celebrates the role that poets play in our culture and the importance of poetry.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April of 1996, National Poetry Month has become the largest literary celebration in the world with tens of millions of readers, students, K-12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and, of course, poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.

In celebration of the month, Brown Library staff members will share their favorite poems on the Library’s Facebook page. All poems will be available at the Library’s YouTube channel playlist, “Poetry Break.” Poetry books also will be on display inside the library.



