An infectious outbreak linked to artificial eye drops now accounts for 81 cases across 18 states, including Pennsylvania, the CDC announced in an update May 15.

The outbreak has led to four deaths and multiple cases of vision loss, according to current CDC reports. The CDC is reporting 13 new infected patients since their March update.

The products are infected with a rare strain of extensively drug-resistant P. aeruginosa, marking the first reported outbreak of the strain in the U.S.

Previous strains of P. aeruginosa led to outbreaks in hospital settings. The CDC recorded 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 estimated deaths in the U.S. in 2017.

The bacterium has been detected in products manufactured by EzriCare or Delsam Pharma. CDC and FDA recommend clinicians and patients stop using and discard EzriCare Artificial Tears and two additional products made by the same manufacturer, Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears, and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Ointment.

Anyone who has used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears or Delsam Pharma’s artificial eye ointment and presents with signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately, the CDC stated in their update.

Eye infection symptoms may include:

Yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye

Eye pain or discomfort

Redness of the eye or eyelid

Feeling of something in your eye (foreign body sensation)

Increased sensitivity to light

Blurry vision

