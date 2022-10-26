This November, take advantage of an early-morning moon viewing opportunity that won’t come around again until March 2025.

A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible on Tuesday, Nov. 8 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

An Early Morning Lunar Eclipse Viewing Program will be conducted at the Night Sky Public Viewing Area at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915.

Observe the earth’s shadow as it passes over the moon, and even take a close-up look at the eclipse through a telescope.

This drop-in morning program will also feature information about the causes of lunar eclipses, as well as information on viewing the November night sky.

Co-leading the program are Hills Creek State Park Complex Natural Resource Program Specialist Tim Morey and Cherry Springs and Lyman Run Environmental Education Specialist Susan Schenck.

There will be a walkway from the public program parking area at Cherry Springs to the seating area. Since seating is limited, attendees may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.

Hot coffee will be provided. Remember to bring a reusable mug.

The park asks that visitors to the Night Sky programs leave their pets at home. Dim lighting, large crowds and sensitive equipment do not create a pet-friendly environment.

This program will be cancelled in the event of rain, thunder or snow. All registrants will receive an email by 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 confirming the status of the Nov. 8 program.

Visitors may want to check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged so that enough material is prepared for everyone. Click this link to pre-register.

