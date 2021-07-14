Castanea Township, Pa. - There will be no shortage of fun for anyone at this years first Community Day in Castanea Township on Sat., June 24.

Rick Schulze, chair of the Castanea Township Recreation Committee sad, “We are attempting to meet the diverse recreational and social interests of our residents and all of those who live in our county. Castanea Township is a great place to live and work. We hope this Community Day showcases Castanea Township.”

The day will open at 9 a.m. with a 5k walk/race sponsored by the Friends of the Bald Eagle Valley Trail.

The race will begin at the Castanea Historic Railroad Complex, 15 Logan Avenue, Lock Haven.

A vendor fair featuring over 20 vendors is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Railroad Complex.

Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, farmhouse and home décor, decals, children’s books, handmade dish towels, original ink and pastels art, activewear family clothing, spices, and wax warmers.

Exotic Edventures, an exotic reptile and animal show, is featured from 11 a.m. to noon at the Castanea Fire Company Station 3, 111 McElhattan Avenue. The educational show is children and family friendly.

The Fire Company is planning an Open House 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. including a hot dog/hamburger sale, and a vehicle rescue demonstration at 1:30 p.m.

In addition, apparatuses will be available for walk throughs. Firefighters will be available for questions.

The 1941 Restored Caboose at the Historic Railroad Complex will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Clinton County Historical Society. It is operated as an Airbnb. The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club layout will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Moose Lodge 100 on Hanna St. will sponsor a hot sausage and fries sale in the rear pavilion area from 4 to 6 p.m.

A cash bar will be open with outdoor service provided by Moose members.

The day will end with a free performance by the Frosted Mini Wheats in the Moose Pavilion. The Frosted Mini Wheats are two members of the original band Wheat. They are favorites at many area venues and feature music from the past.

Castanea Township Recreation Committee members are Brady Carnahan, MaryPat Dion, Christine Nestlerode, Mary Margaret Winton, and John Gradel.

“We are lucky to have such supportive township supervisors, a township secretary and dedicated committee members. This inaugural Community Day is free to the public regardless of whether one lives or works in the township," Schulze said.

"We want people to celebrate and support Castanea, the Historic Railroad Complex, Bald Eagle Valley Trail, Harvey’s Run Park, the Fire Company and the Moose Lodge. We want the public to recognize our community partners as assets," he concluded.