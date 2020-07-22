The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership judges for the ninth annual photo contest have spoken, selecting their top three favorite photos in four categories out of a record-breaking 758 entries.

Though the judges have had their say, the contest isn't over yet! The People's Choice vote is still open!

To vote for your favorite People's Choice nominee, visit the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership's People's Choice gallery on Facebook and click "Like" on your favorite photos. You can vote for as many photos as you want, but there will only be one winner added to the traveling SGP Photo Contest gallery.

Voting is only open until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Once the deadline arrives, SGP will tally the votes and announce the winner!

Click here to see the rest of the 9th SGP Photo Contest winners.