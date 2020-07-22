SGP contest 2020 adventures.jpg

The Grand Prize winner of the 9th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Partnership Photo Contest and first place winner in the "Susquehanna Adventures" category. Matt Gutelius, the photographer and fisherman shown in the photo, took this picture in Lewisburg one peaceful evening.

 Matt Gutelius

The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership judges for the ninth annual photo contest have spoken, selecting their top three favorite photos in four categories out of a record-breaking 758 entries.

Though the judges have had their say, the contest isn't over yet! The People's Choice vote is still open!

SGP contest 2020 wildlife.jpg

The first place winner in the "Wildlife" category, Mark Boyd captured this adorable Northern Parula on a maple branch in Conestoga. The bright yellow background is a blurry forsythia bush.

To vote for your favorite People's Choice nominee, visit the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership's People's Choice gallery on Facebook and click "Like" on your favorite photos. You can vote for as many photos as you want, but there will only be one winner added to the traveling SGP Photo Contest gallery.

SGP contest 2020 river town.jpg

The first place winner of the "River Towns" category, Michael Yatsko took this long-exposure photo from City Island in Harrisburg.

Voting is only open until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Once the deadline arrives, SGP will tally the votes and announce the winner!

SGP contest 2020 landscape.jpg

The first place winner of the "Landscapes" category, Terry Dickmyer captured an unusual photo of fishermen shrouded in fog.

Click here to see the rest of the 9th SGP Photo Contest winners.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.