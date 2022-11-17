Bloomsburg, Pa. — Earlier this year, The Exchange Gallery gave away 475 panels for artists to work on—these one-of-a-kind pieces of art will be on display in the gallery this November.

The artwork will display on Monday, Nov. 21 before going on sale on Friday, Nov. 25. Every piece of art will cost $30.

This year, artists participating in Cash & Carry IX were given over 330 eight-inch squares and over 130 nine-inch triangles to use in their art. All artists were allowed to work in any medium and alter the panels in any way.

Panels have been painted, drawn on, turned into collages, used to display photographs, sculpted, sewn, embroidered, needle felted, and many other creative modifications. Most of the panels will hang on walls, though some will be propped up or stand on their own.

Every piece sells for $30, with the artist receiving $24. “These pieces make wonderful holiday gifts,” says Exchange executive director Oren B. Helbok, “and the very reasonable price makes it accessible to everyone.”

Art sales will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Attendees will draw numbers starting at 5, then at 6 p.m., the person who picked number one can choose one piece of art to purchase. If that person wants to buy another piece, they must take another number and wait for it to be called.

“This process makes it fair,” says Helbok. “No one person gets to take ‘all of the good stuff’ – and it also makes for a lot of fun as buyers talk to each other about which pieces they want most and which they will aim for if their first choices sell.”

After an hour or so, buyers will no longer need to take numbers and can choose pieces to buy as they please. The Gallery will remain open through the evening as long as customers are around. Sales will continue throughout the run of the show, ending on December 29.

Cash & Carry IX, like all of the Gallery's open-call shows, will feature artists of all ages and experience levels. This year's show will feature art from demographics including preschoolers, art professors, and everyone in-between. Around 150 artists will contribute work; they come from a ten-county region in central Pennsylvania, from Luzerne and Schuylkill to Lycoming and Snyder.

“It feels like Christmas in the Gallery every day this time of year,” Helbok says, “as more and more pieces arrive. When the Gallery Committee hangs the show, it FILLS this space, every wall covered with beautiful, interesting, and joyful artwork. I feel confident that unless you have seen a ‘Cash & Carry’ show before, you have never seen anything like it.”

Helbok continued: “Every year, more new artists get involved. More than 800 artists have shown work in the Gallery since we opened here in 2014, but we plainly have come nowhere close to exhausting this area’s talent – and we plainly fill a real need for people who have never shown work publicly but very much want an opportunity to. Every year, I write checks to many first-time exhibitors, including school kids, and getting to tell them ‘Your work has sold in a gallery’ has a very positive effect on the way that they think about their art. You cannot measure the value of art by money – but selling some doesn’t hurt.”

Buyers can take home their art pieces as soon as they have paid for them. Although the event has "cash" in its name, the Gallery does accept checks and charge cards.

The Exchange Gallery, at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg, has regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays; hours vary slightly on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

